NYU offering free tuition to Puerto Rican students affected by hurricane

GREENWICH VILLAGE, Manhattan — New York University is offering free tuition to a special cohort of Puerto Rican college students whose education was disrupted by Hurricane Maria, NYU President Andrew Hamilton announced Thursday.

The NYU Hurricane Maria Assistance Program will cover tuition for the spring 2018 semester as well as housing in a student residence hall, a meal plan and enrollment in NYU’s student health insurance plan for undergraduate students currently enrolled in Puerto Rican colleges, according to a news release from the college.

The university is planning to take in about 50 students, but is prepared to take as many as capacity allows.

Accepted students will be able to take classes in any NYU undergraduate school, college or program as long as seats are available and they meet course prerequisites. They will be responsible for the cost of transportation to and from New York, textbooks and other course materials and any additional living expenses.

“New York City has a deep relationship with Puerto Rico, and so does NYU,” Hamilton said. “Through our Faculty Resource Network, we have worked closely with Puerto Rican universities for many years, and feel a strong sense of connection to the higher education community there. We are pleased to make it possible for at least some of Puerto Rico’s college students to be able to carry on their studies here while their home institutions recover. We look forward to welcoming them to our campus in the spring.”

To make sure the program will not negatively impact colleges in Puerto Rico, the students will still pay their regular spring tuition to their home schools.

Applications opened Thursday and will remain open through Dec. 15.