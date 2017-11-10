Meet our high school finalists for Fuel My School 2017

We’re excited to introduce you to our high school finalists for PIX11’s Fuel My School competition!

Meet the students and teachers from Kingsborough Early College Secondary School (KECSS) in Brooklyn, N.Y. and A. Harry Moore School in Jersey City, N.J.!

They’re competing for a chance to win $10,000 for school supplies and technology.

To vote for KECSS, text MARISSA to phone number 77944.

To vote for A. Harry Moore School, text BYRON to phone number 77944.

You can vote once a day until Tuesday, November 14 at 9 a.m.

Good luck to our finalists!