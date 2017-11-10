Man who allegedly groped three girls in the Bronx arrested

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SOUNDVIEW, Bronx — Police have arrested a man accused of groping at least three girls while they were on the way to school in the Bronx.

Alvin Ortiz, 31, of Randall Avenue, the Bronx, has been arrested and is charged with sex abuse, three counts of forcible touching and three counts of acting in a manner injurious toward a child under the age of 17.

The incidents occurred Wednesday morning between 7 a.m. and 8:15 a.m., police said.

Police say Ortiz approached the victims, ages 11, 13, and 15, as they were walking alone within the vicinity of East 172 Street and Wheeler Avenue, and allegedly grabbed their buttocks. He allegedly asked one of the victims if she wanted to see his genitals before running away.

