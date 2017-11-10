Man steals almost $10K in series of debit card robberies, police say

NEW YORK – Police are asking for help in identifying the man who allegedly stole about $10,000 in stolen debit cards.

Police received reports about several incidents that occurred between April and May regarding stolen money in Queens and Manhattan.

The victims, ranging in age from 19 to 62, told police the individual obtained their debit card information and used it to withdraw money from the victims’ bank accounts totaling almost $10,000.

The victims said they were in possession of their debit cards during the time of the incident.

The individual is described as a male with a light complexion, between 25 to 45 years old, and was last seen wearing a black hat, dark-rimmed glasses, and a black coat.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).