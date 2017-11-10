Man killed in fatal hit-and-run in Manhattan

LOWER EAST SIDE – A man is dead after he was struck by a vehicle in Manhattan.

Police were called to Delancey Street and Clinton Street in the Lower East Side Friday morning about a hit-and-run.

When they arrived, officers found a man in his 40s with head trauma.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The vehicle fled the scene to parts unknown.

