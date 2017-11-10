Man dies following road rage dispute in Brooklyn

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BROOKLYN – A man is dead after a violent road rage confrontation in Brooklyn Thursday night.

The incident happened around 9:16 p.m. when a 65-year-old victim got into an argument with a 55-year-old van driver after a fender bender at a parking lot in Sunset Park, police said.

As the van drove off, the victim and his wife, who was driving, followed him down 3rd Avenue into Bay Ridge.

The chase continued on to 65th Street, where the 65-year-old victim got out of the sedan after his wife stopped the car and confronted the van driver.

The two men get into a dispute, and the driver of the van gets back into his car and tries to take off. As he takes off, he runs over the victim, dragging him two blocks to 67th Street and Third Avenue, police said.

Police said a bystander stopped the van driver until police came.

The victim was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The van driver was taken into custody with pending charges.