How to testify before NYC’s commission on statues, monuments

NEW YORK — New York City is looking at its statues and monuments and evaluating whether any are a symbol of hate, a move called for by Mayor Bill de Blasio after deadly violence at a white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Va., in August.

This month, public hearings begin with the Mayoral Advisory Commission on City Art, Monuments, and Markers.

These hearings, held in each borough, will let residents speak directly to commission members and share their ideas about the city’s monuments, including those dedicated to Christopher Columbus, a historic figure that has drawn the ire of critics who say the statues honor genocide and colonialism.

Residents interested in testifying at the hearings can sign up here to do so.

These are the scheduled times and places for the upcoming hearings:

Queens

  • Nov. 17, 10 a.m.
  • Queens Borough Hall, Atrium
    120-55 Queens Blvd.
    Jamaica, NY 11424

Brooklyn

  • Nov. 21, 10 a.m.
  • Brooklyn Borough Hall, Community Room
    209 Joralemon St.
    Brooklyn, NY 11201

Manhattan

  • Nov. 22, 10 a.m.
  • Manhattan DCAS Health Building
    2nd Floor Atrium
    125 Worth St.
    New York, NY 10013

Bronx

  • Nov. 27, 10 a.m.
  • Bronx Borough Hall, Rotunda
    851 Grand Concourse
    Bronx, New York 10451

Staten Island

  • Nov. 28, 10 a.m.
  • Staten Island Borough Hall
    Room 125
    10 Richmond Terrace
    Staten Island, NY 10301
