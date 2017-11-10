How to testify before NYC’s commission on statues, monuments

NEW YORK — New York City is looking at its statues and monuments and evaluating whether any are a symbol of hate, a move called for by Mayor Bill de Blasio after deadly violence at a white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Va., in August.
This month, public hearings begin with the Mayoral Advisory Commission on City Art, Monuments, and Markers.
These hearings, held in each borough, will let residents speak directly to commission members and share their ideas about the city’s monuments, including those dedicated to Christopher Columbus, a historic figure that has drawn the ire of critics who say the statues honor genocide and colonialism.
Residents interested in testifying at the hearings can sign up here to do so.
These are the scheduled times and places for the upcoming hearings:
Queens
- Nov. 17, 10 a.m.
- Queens Borough Hall, Atrium
120-55 Queens Blvd.
Jamaica, NY 11424
Brooklyn
- Nov. 21, 10 a.m.
- Brooklyn Borough Hall, Community Room
209 Joralemon St.
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Manhattan
- Nov. 22, 10 a.m.
- Manhattan DCAS Health Building
2nd Floor Atrium
125 Worth St.
New York, NY 10013
Bronx
- Nov. 27, 10 a.m.
- Bronx Borough Hall, Rotunda
851 Grand Concourse
Bronx, New York 10451
Staten Island
- Nov. 28, 10 a.m.
- Staten Island Borough Hall
Room 125
10 Richmond Terrace
Staten Island, NY 10301