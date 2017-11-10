Get “Stuffed” with Lisa Lampanelli

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The outspoken Lisa Lampanelli welcomed me into her home for a chat and I was quite impressed. From the decor to fresh flowers she says she bought just for me, her apartment was inviting and comfortable--just like Lisa.

Lampanelli has been hard at work perfecting her off-Broadway show "Stuffed." Now playing at the Westside Theatre, "Stuffed" shines an intimate light on the problem of body image and weight struggles. Lisa herself has struggled with weight gain. But these days, she's in control and kept the weight off for about 4 yrears.

Chck her out. Performance run through November 19th. The scheudule is as follows: Monday at 7pm, Tuesday at 7pm, Thursday at 7pm, Friday at 8pm. Saturday at 2pm and 8pm, and Sunday at 3pm and 7pm.