Freezing weather hits tri-state; here’s how cold it will get:

NEW YORK — Brutally cold weather, with wind chills as low as 2 degrees, will hit the tri-state area Friday into Saturday, according to the National Weather Service.

Anyone who headed out Friday morning may have thought it felt like a typical November day, with temperatures in the high 30s — but that was just the start, the weather service warns.

Temperatures will continue to fall Friday into Saturday, with overnight lows ranging from the teens in areas outside the city, to mid 20s in the city.

Wind chills will make it feel much colder, however. In New York and New Jersey, wind chills are expected to drop to 12 degrees at JFK, 3 degrees in Westhampton and 8 degrees in Newark.

Fri night into Sat morning will be very cold, but it will feel even colder when taking into account the wind. This graphic shows the coldest wind chills Fri night. If heading out, dress in layers! pic.twitter.com/xEkpE9X0Bw — NWS New York NY (@NWSNewYorkNY) November 10, 2017

The brutal weather has prompted a freeze warning across the five boroughs, upstate New York and eastern New Jersey, according to the wether service. It is scheduled to be in effect from 6 p.m. Friday thought 8 a.m. Saturday.

"A freeze warning means below freezing temperatures are imminent or highly likely," according to the weather service. "These conditions will kill crops and other sensitive vegetation."