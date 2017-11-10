Bitter Arctic blast stuns New York after warm fall; record lows tonight

NEW YORK — The Arctic air has arrived in the New York region and temperatures have plummeted down to the coldest levels of the season.

Actual air temperatures were around 50 at around midnight before the cold front came and temperatures have never looked back since.

Temperatures through Friday continued to drop into the lower 30s reaching the freezing mark by the early evening hours. Winds gusting close to 40 mph at times made it feel more like the 20s and the wind chill will continue to drop into the teens Friday night.

Skies will stay generally clear Friday night as temperatures drop into the lower 20s in the city. That will break the previous record of 28 set back in 1933. The surrounding suburbs will likely have new record lows as many locales will drop into the teens. Fortunately with the frigid temperatures arriving, the winds will relax making it feel less harsh.

After the very cold start, the sun will do very little to warm up Veterans Day. Temperatures will only climb to around 40 during the afternoon as high pressure settles right over the region. Eventually that high will move offshore bringing in a return flow and that will allow temperatures to moderate back to the upper 40s on Sunday. Weather wise, clouds will increase especially in the afternoon as a warm front approaches.

Monday features a mix of sun and clouds. There could be a sprinkle or two as a weak disturbance passes to the south. Temperatures will continue to climb further into the lower 50s.