Follow-up Friday: Here’s how Monica is making it happen this week

Thomas Williams, 84, from Harlem is legally blind, but his health strong. Williams says he has to stay healthy for his 68 grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Williams' was a private in the army stationed at Ft. Jackson in South Carolina.

"For about a year now, I have needed dentures. I have been eating soup. I'm tired of eating soup really. I would love a steak," said Williams.

PIX11 News reached out to the U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs, a spokesperson says, "Thank you again for your interest in our veterans, and bringing this specific veteran to our attention...that we will continue to work to ensure every veteran has access to the VA programs and benefits for which he may be eligible."

Williams is getting his dentures on November 16th. Outback Steakhouse is giving Willimas and his beautiful family a steak dinner.

Christine Zayas says every time she visits her father at the Corsi Houses, she is afraid someone will get hurt.

"It looks like a construction zone. Someone already got hurt. It's time to fix it," said Zayas.

Zayas says management tries to clean up the mess and make repairs, but the leak is still there.

A spokesperson from the the New York City Housing Authority says, "Our staff has been working urgently to identify the source of the leak. We must do better to ensure all NYCHA residents have the safe, clean homes they deserve.”

The leak has been fixed and tiles will be replaced Monday.

