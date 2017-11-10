Cops search for man who allegedly tied up, robbed three women in Brooklyn apartment

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn – Police are searching for a man who allegedly tied up and robbed three woman in May.

It was reported to police on May 18 that three individuals entered an apartment building in the area of Pacific Street and Buffalo Avenue in Crown Heights.

The three individuals gained entry into the victims’ apartment through a window with a fire escape, police said.

The individuals were said to have shown a handgun and tied up the women – ages 32, 20, and 18 – and covered them with a blanket before demanding money, said police.

The individuals fled the location with about $1,500 in cash.

The first individual is described as a male with a dark complexion, 25 to 35 years old, and is about 5 foot 5 inches to 5 foot 7 inches. The other two individuals are described as males.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).