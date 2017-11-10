18-year-old struck, killed in Long Island hit-and-run

LEVITTOWN, Long Island – An 18-year-old is dead after she was struck by a car on Long Island Thursday evening.

Around 4:58 p.m., the 18-year-old victim was driving eastbound on the Hempstead Turnpike when she was struck by a red pickup truck traveling northbound attempting to make a left turn eastbound, police said.

A minor collision led both drivers to pull off the roadway at 3300 Hempstead Turnpike.

Police said when the victim left her vehicle; the male driver allegedly fled the scene, struck the victim, and ran her over.

Ambulance took the victim, who suffered head and chest trauma, to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Investigation is ongoing.

Submit tips to police by calling Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1800-344-TIPS.