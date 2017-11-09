Walmart’s Black Friday 2017 ad is out!

BestBlackFriday.com posted the ad Thursday morning.

Among the front page deals this year are a hoverboard for $148, a 55″ Sharp TV for $298 and in iPhone 6 for $129. **For the entire ad, click here**

Stores will be open all day on Thanksgiving with the deals available there at 6 p.m. local time. Walmart is adding a color-coded map of store departments on its circulars in hopes of making it easier for customers to find items.

It’s beginning some online deals Thursday and plans to offer most of its Black Friday deals online starting at 12:01 a.m. ET on Thanksgiving. You can see Walmart’s 2017 Black Friday ad in the pictures below: