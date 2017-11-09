Guilty on all counts: Man convicted for murder of NYPD Detective Brian Moore

NEW YORK — A guilty verdict was handed down Wednesday on all counts, including murder, in the 2015 shooting death of a New York City police officer.

Demetrius Blackwell, 37, had pleaded not guilty but was convicted Wednesday by a jury, in the slaying of Detective Brian Moore, who was postumously promoted from officer to detective.

Blackwell is scheduled to be sentenced on Dec. 12.

Jury deliberations began on Wednesday. In closing arguments following a three-week trial, prosecutors called Blackwell “remorseless” and said he was more concerned about who won the Floyd Mayweather-Manny Pacquiao bout as Moore lay dying at a hospital.

“He’s remorseless and just doesn’t give a damn,” Queens Assistant District Attorney Dan Saunders said.

The 25-year-old officer and his partner were in street clothes in an unmarked car when they attempted to stop Blackwell, who was suspected of carrying a handgun.

Authorities say Blackwell opened fire, striking Moore in the head. He died two days later.

The defense argued that Blackwell has severe mental health issues and was not in control of his actions.

“Mr. Blackwell has seizures and psychosis mixtures that shows he was not responsible,” his attorney David Bart argued. “He acted badly, wrongly and stupidly, but it was not intent to kill,” he added.

Saunders countered, saying there was “no loss of self-control.”

“Officer Brian Moore was killed because he was a police officer,” Saunders said.

Blackwell faces life in prison if convicted of the top count of first-degree murder.