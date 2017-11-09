Thanksgiving weekend travel on the cheap is possible

Getting away during the holidays can be affordable — here’s how:

1. WARM WEATHER GETAWAY

Los Cabos Flight the week of Thanksgiving: $453 RT from Newark Airport Mon, Nov 20-24.

Snorkel and scuba dive in the lesser frequented National Park of Cabo Pulmo or ride camels where the pacific meet the dessert

2. FAMILY FUN DRIVE

Poconos, PA: just a two-hour drive in NYC for a fun family-themed getaway

Kalahari Resort, super family friendly, has country’s largest indoor water park for kids.

Desert Themed-Room for $393/night during Thanksgiving, there will be a TG buffet, kids under 3 eat free; children 4 to 12 are only $15.00 each.

3. SKI/ADVENTURE

Lake Tahoe, CA to ski:

Where to stay (both properties mentioned above offer Thanksgiving meals at their on-site restaurants):

Lake Tahoe Resort Hotel: Rates start at $199 + taxes and resort fee. South Lake Tahoe’s only all-suite hotel with free breakfast buffet and nightly happy hour, at the center of it all, walking distance to skiing, nightlife, entertainment, and shopping is at JetBlue Airlines have non-stop flights from JFK to Reno/Tahoe starting at $280 each way.

4. WINTER WONDERLAND GETAWAY

Europe option: Vienna, Austria to see the outdoor Christmas shops just before Christmas Dec 13-Dec 18 – $650 from JFK, tickets during the holidays are usually $1,000 – $2,000 RT