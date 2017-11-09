Serial robber sought for attacking women, snatching purses in the Bronx: police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BEDFORD PARK, the Bronx — A search is underway for a serial robber Thursday wanted in connection to at least eight robberies in the Bronx, according to police.

The first theft took place Wednesday, Oct. 4 around 9:13 p.m. in the vicinity of East 201st Street and Bainbridge Avenue, police said.

That night, an unidentified individual allegedly approached a woman from behind and grabbed her purse, which contained an iPhone, before fleeing in an unknown direction. The victim, 32, was not injured, police said.

A woman suffered minor injuries in the second robbery, on Tuesday, Oct. 10, police said. The woman, 22, reported her bag was grabbed off her shoulder and she was pushed to the ground in front of 334 E. 205th St. at 10:44 p.m.

Another woman, 46, fell onto a sidewalk and cut her upper lip when a man approached her from behind and pulled a purse from around her neck as she walked to a bus stop near 203 East 201 St. on Saturday, Oct. 21 around 9:05 a.m., according to police.

A similar incident was reported to police the following day, on Sunday, Oct. 22, at approximately 7:10 a.m. in the area of 55 E. Mosholu Parkway North.

That day, a 22-year-old woman walking to work was thrown to the ground when an individual grabbed her purse from her shoulder, police said

Another robbery took place Tuesday, Oct. 24 around 6:15 a.m. near East 203 Street and East Mosholu Parkway South when a 66-year-old woman had her pocketbook taken from her shoulder while she was walking to work, according to police.

Days later, a woman's purse, containing credit cards, was snatched by an individual on Friday, Oct. 27 at 10:45 p.m. in front of 359 E. 204th St., police said. The thief allegedly fled on foot northbound on Decatur Avenue.

No injuries were reported in the Oct. 24 and 27th incidents, according to police.

Another woman was robbed of her purse, containing her wallet, on Thursday, Oct. 26 in front of 2950 Bainbridge Ave., police said.

The most recent theft occurred on Monday, Nov. 6 around 5:55 a.m., when a 64-year-old woman's purse was taken at the intersection of Valentine Avenue and East 204 Street, according to police.

The person sought in all eight incidents is a man believed to be in his 20s, standing 5 feet 5 inches to 5 feet 7 inches tall, and weighing 160 to 170 pounds. He was last seen wearing all dark clothing.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visitingwww.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).