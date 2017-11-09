Puerto Rico hit by massive new power outage

A massive outage has wiped out power to Puerto Rico’s capital San Juan.

The problem is with a failure on a main transmission line, said Fernando Padilla, an official with the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority, known as PREPA.

Power generation plummeted from over 40 percent of capacity to 18 percent on Wednesday, PREPA said.

Much of Puerto Rico has been without power since Hurricane Maria smashed the island on September 20.

