Pokémon Go creators to develop ‘Harry Potter’-themed augmented reality game

Get your wands ready!

The creators of the hit game Pokémon Go have created a new project with the help of Harry Potter.

Niantic, the creator of Pokémon Go and Ingress, announced they have teamed up with WB Games San Francisco for a new augmented reality game, “Harry Potter: Wizards Unite.”

“We’re incredibly excited to announce this next step in the evolution of AR mobile entertainment. With ‘Harry Potter: Wizards Unite,’ players that have been dreaming of becoming real life Wizards will finally get the chance to experience J.K. Rowling’s Wizarding World,” Niantic announced in their blog.

Pokémon Go launched back in July 2016 and reportedly earned more than $200 million during its first 30 days, setting a record for mobile games.

Similar to Pokémon Go, the new game will use state-of-the-art technology to “reveal the magic around us.”

Players would be able to explore their neighborhoods and cities in search of creatures to battle, artifacts to collect, and spells to learn.

Harry Potter: Wizards Unite is coming to mobile. Sign up at https://t.co/KXacW2ptRX to receive more information about the game. #WizardsUnite pic.twitter.com/L7M2txQ3T0 — Wizards Unite (@HPWizardsUnite) November 8, 2017

To sign up for updates, visit the Harry Potter: Wizards Unite website.