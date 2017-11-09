OshKosh B’gosh recalls baby jackets due to choking hazard

OshKosh B’Gosh has recalled thousands of baby jackets after they were found to pose a choking hazard.

The popular American children’s apparel company received three reports of a snap detaching from their pink and gray quilted jackets, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission. In one of the cases, a child put the detached snap in their mouth.

The retailer posted an official apology and information for parents online.

“OshKosh is conducting a voluntary recall of these jackets…sold between August 20, 2017 and September 15, 2017. The products pose a potential safety risk,” the company stated.

The CPSC estimates that approximately 38,000 jackets were sold in the U.S. and another 5,000 were sold in Canada. The products were available to purchase in both infant and toddler sizes for $34 and $36, respectively. They were sold at OshKosh, Bon-Ton, Kohl’s, Fred Meyer and other national department stores as well as online at oshkosh.com.

OshKosh and the CPSC are urging parents to immediately take the jackets away from children and return them for a full refund in the form of a gift card. Customers can also receive a shipping label to return the jacket by mail.

“We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused our consumers and appreciate their understanding in this matter,” the company said.