New American Girl Place store set to open in Rockefeller Center

MIDTOWN, Manhattan – After 14 years on Fifth Avenue, the American Girl Place store is moving to Rockefeller Center.

With a grand opening set for Saturday, November 11th, PIX11 received a sneak peek.

The focus of the new store is customization and personalization, from the AG Signature Studio where you can design clothes and accessories for your doll, to private rooms for personal parties, to a salon where visitors can get their hair, nails and ears pierced alongside their dolls.

For more info about the grand opening celebrations, visit the American Girl website.