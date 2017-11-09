NAACP chapter seeks to remove ‘Star-Spangled Banner’ as national anthem

The California chapter of the NAACP plans to push for the removal of “The Star-Spangled Banner” as the national anthem, the Sacramento Bee reported.

The anthem is“racist” and “anti-black,” NAACP California chapter president Alice Huffman told CBS Sacramento. She referred to the infrequently-sung third stanza of the song, which many say celebrates the death of black American slaves.

“It’s racist; it doesn’t represent our community, it’s anti-black,” she told CBS Sacramento.

Francis Scott Key, the writer of “The Star-Spangled Banner,” was a slave owner. He also was opposed to the abolition of slavery.

The song was adopted as the country’s anthem in 1931. Huffman told the Sacramento Bee there should be a replacement that is not “another song that disenfranchises part of the American population.”

Some are already opposed to the idea.

“Our flag and national anthem unite us as Americans. Protesting our flag and national anthem sows division and disrespects the diverse Americans who have proudly fought and died for our country,” said Travis Allen, an Assemblyman running for Governor in California.