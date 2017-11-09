Two dead, multiple injured in 2-alarm fire in Brooklyn

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DYKER HEIGHTS, Brooklyn – Two people are dead and multiple are injured after a fire broke out in Brooklyn Thursday morning.

FDNY responded to reports around 7 a.m. about a fire on the first and third floor at a multiple dwelling residence at 6709 11th Avenue in Dyker Heights.

FDNY confirmed that at there were two reported casualties and seven injuries from the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.