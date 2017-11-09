Man is chased, shot in buttocks, and robbed in the Bronx: police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LONGWOOD, the Bronx — A man was shot in the buttocks and robbed of his cellphone, police said Thursday.

The incident was reported to the NYPD around 11:37 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 7 near the intersection of Beck Street and Longwood Avenue.

Two individuals allegedly chased the man, and one of the attackers fired several shots. The victim, 31, was struck one time in the buttocks.

The victim ran into a store on Longwood Avenue, and one of the alleged assailants was caught on camera following him inside, police said. The victim's phone was stolen.

Both men then reportedly fled northbound on Beck Street.

Police are seeking the public's assistance in identifying the two individuals. The first is a 6-foot man with a goatee and was last seen wearing a black hooded sweater, a black and orange jacket, black pants and black sneakers. The second man was last seen wearing a light-colored hooded sweater, a dark-colored baseball cap, light-colored pants and black shoes.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).