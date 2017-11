EAST VILLAGE, Manhattan — A human was leg has been found floating in the East River, police said.

A call came in about 11:45 a.m. Thursday about a human leg floating near FDR Drive and East Sixth Street, police said.

When officers arrived, they found the “appendage floating against the rocks,” NYPD said.

The department’s Emergency Services Unit responded and removed the leg from the water. The body part has been handed over to the city’s medical examiner for further analysis, police said.