Howard wants to end Sandy victim’s ordeal

Veronica Roehling wants her home back.

Hurricane Sandy ripped through it five years ago. She paid contractor Dennis Melandro $280,000 to rebuild it.

And the job still isn’t finished.

We went to Melandro’s office and home in September. But he wasn’t around. We did get him on the phone and he claimed subcontractors and the architect were responsible for the delays.

He said if all went well things could be finished in two weeks.

It's now almost two months. He has gotten a lot done. But the plumber still hadn’t hooked up the water supply when we visited again on Monday. However, Victoria called us the next morning to say that after numerous no shows, the plumber finally came.

Coincidence or reaction to our visit? It doesn’t matter as long as the job gets done.

Now it seems a matter of getting the final details taken care of, cleaning up and passing the necessary inspections.

Victoria has been living in an apartment. We hope she’ll be back home before winter. We’ll let you know what happens.