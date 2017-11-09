Harlem veteran needs dentures — and PIX11 is getting his smile back

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARLEM, Manhattan — Thomas Williams, 84, from Harlem is legally blind, but his health is strong.

Williams says he has to stay healthy for his 68 grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Williams was a private in the army stationed at Ft. Jackson in South Carolina.

But there is something important Williams needs — dentures.

"For about a year now, I have needed dentures," Williams said. "I have been eating soup. I'm tired of eating soup really. I would love a steak."

PIX11 News reached out to the U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs, a spokesperson says, "Thank you again for your interest in our veterans, and bringing this specific veteran to our attention...that we will continue to work to ensure every veteran has access to the VA programs and benefits for which he may be eligible."

Williams is getting his dentures on November 16.

