Freeze watch issued for parts of NYC, NJ, LI

TRENTON, N.J. — Parts of New York City, New Jersey and Long Island will get an early taste of winter following an unseasonably warm fall.

The National Weather Service has issued a freeze watch from Friday evening through Saturday morning for Salem, Gloucester, Camden, Cumberland, Atlantic, Cape May, Hudson, eastern Bergen, eastern Essex and eastern Union counties in New Jersey.

The freeze watch is also active in Manhattan, the Bronx, Staten Island, Brooklyn and northern Queens. Parts of suffolk and Nassau are also under the freeze watch.

Forecasters say temperatures in the low to mid 20s will put an end to the growing season, killing crops and other sensitive vegetation.

The temperature change will be caused by an arctic cold front sweeping into the New York region. Expect January-like temperatures.