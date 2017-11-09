Driver arrested in hit-and-run that killed DJ Jinx Paul: source

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn — The suspected driver in a hit-and-run that killed popular Spanish radio host DJ Jinx Paul nearly a year ago has been arrested, sources said.

The suspect is expected to be arraigned later Thursday. Additional details were not immediately available.

Jean Paul Guerrero, better known as DJ Jinx Paul on Mega 97.9 FM, was crossing the street near Sheffield and Jamaica avenues shortly after 4 a.m. on Dec. 19, 2016, when he was struck by a car.

The driver fled the scene, leaving Guerrero, 39, mortally wounded in the road.

When police arrived, they found Guerrero with severe trauma to his body. He was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead.

Prior to the crash, Guerrero was hosting the event "Mega Sundays" with DJ Carlito at Caoba Brooklyn Bistro in Cypress Hills.

His last Instagram and Twitter posts were sent about an hour before he was killed.

"I'm sorry con excuse me!!! But @caoba_bistro is no freakin joke!!! We got this lit and a half!! And it's only 3am wow!! #quericoooo mega Sunday's!!! This is just stupid!!!! Wow!!!" he wrote, with a photo of the crowd at the event.

I'm sorry con excuse me!!! But caoba_bistro is no freakin joke!!! We… https://t.co/iuNtRu1BtN — DJ JINX PAUL (@djjinxpaul) December 19, 2016

Mega 97.9 FM released a statement at the time calling Guerrero one "a true warrior of the radio." The station said the team will remember him as an "inescapable and hardworking companion."

"DJ Jinx Paul won the affection of all who worked with him on Mega 97.9 and 93.1. It was love from the first day he set foot in our home on 56th Street in Manhattan," the station said.