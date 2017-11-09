Driver arrested in hit-and-run that killed DJ Jinx Paul: source

EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn — The suspected driver in a hit-and-run that killed popular Spanish radio host DJ Jinx Paul nearly a year ago has been arrested, sources said.
The suspect is expected to be arraigned later Thursday. Additional details were not immediately available.
Jean Paul Guerrero, better known as DJ Jinx Paul on Mega 97.9 FM, was crossing the street near Sheffield and Jamaica avenues shortly after 4 a.m. on Dec. 19, 2016, when he was struck by a car.
The driver fled the scene, leaving Guerrero, 39, mortally wounded in the road.
When police arrived, they found Guerrero with severe trauma to his body. He was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead.
Prior to the crash, Guerrero was hosting the event "Mega Sundays" with DJ Carlito at Caoba Brooklyn Bistro in Cypress Hills.
His last Instagram and Twitter posts were sent about an hour before he was killed.
"I'm sorry con excuse me!!! But @caoba_bistro is no freakin joke!!! We got this lit and a half!! And it's only 3am wow!! #quericoooo mega Sunday's!!! This is just stupid!!!! Wow!!!" he wrote, with a photo of the crowd at the event.
Mega 97.9 FM released a statement at the time calling Guerrero one "a true warrior of the radio." The station said the team will remember him as an "inescapable and hardworking companion."
"DJ Jinx Paul won the affection of all who worked with him on Mega 97.9 and 93.1. It was love from the first day he set foot in our home on 56th Street in Manhattan," the station said.
Es con mucho dolor que la familia de SBS New York anuncia el repentino y trágico fallecimiento de uno de nuestros mejores locutores, El Peso Completo, Jinx Paul. Con su natural y contagiosa simpatía, Jinx Paul se ganó el afecto de todos los que laboramos con él en Mega 97.9 y 93.1 Amor desde el primer día que puso un pie en nuestro hogar de la calle 56 en Manhattan. Lo recordaremos siempre como un compañero incasable y trabajador, además de como el amigo en quien siempre se puede confiar. De corazón les enviamos nuestro más sincero pésame a su familia y amigos, tanto aquí en los Estados Unidos como en su natal Ecuador. Como su propio apellido lo declara, Jinx Paul fue un verdadero guerrero de la radio, comenzando como dj con tan solo 9 años de edad. Fue una gran fortuna conocerte, querido amigo, y hoy te deseamos suerte en tu viaje, esperando encontrarnos contigo otra vez en el sendero celestial. Que descanse en paz Jean Paul Guerrero, nuestro querido Jinx Paul.