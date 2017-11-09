Day 4 of bus strike continues to leave students without transportation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OCEANSIDE, Long Island – Parents continue to scramble as bus drivers strike for a fourth day on Long Island.

From carpools and late pick-ups and working things out with their bosses, parents are left to fend for themselves.

Bus drivers are asking for fare compensation, contracts, and sick pay — the basics to make everything work out in the workplace.

Students in the Long Island school districts — Freeport, Hicksville, Baldwin and Rockville Centre, as well as several hundred students in Queens and Brooklyn, are affected by the strikes.

About 300 workers walked off the job on Monday after negotiations had been going on since June.

Rockville Centre is the only district that put in place a contingency plan - contracting out to a temporary bus company but it only covers certain routes and certain times of day. Many of the affected schools have also extended hours for drop-offs and pick up times to accommodate parents.

Several bus drivers said they sympathize with the situation — as some are parents too — and hope to be back at work soon.