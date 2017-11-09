Daughter of WWII veteran gives back with her voice

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

For one New Yorker, Veteran's Day day is particularly meaningful.

She's the daughter of a WWII veteran and for decades, she's been giving back to vets with her singing voice. Now, she's continuing the tradition.

Veteran's Day is this Sunday. You can watch the parade live on PIX11 News and streaming on PIX11.com

It’s in Michelle Dellafave’s DNA to sing.

Her father, a medic in WWII, was a drummer in the Navy band. Her mother joined the USO as a dancer.

It now seems as if a large portion of her professional career has been about giving back to our veterans.

"I have the ability to look in their eyes and say, 'Welcome home. Thank you for your service,'" she said.

Michelle Dellafave got her big break as a gold digger on the Dean Martin Show but it wasn’t until she joined Bob Hope in 1969 in Vietnam that she found her true calling.

"When I got there, I learned patriotism through Bob Hope and how the boys loved him. Someone had to be there to say we are supporting you," she said.

In recent years, Dellafave has crisscrossed the country performing for veterans groups and at Walter Reed Hospital and doing her famous funky chicken as part of the Ding-a-Ling Sisters.

Then and now.

She proudly showed PIX11 her leather vests covered with medals given to her by vietnam vets. At this year’s Veteran's Day Parade, look for her along the parade route.

"My job will be walking along and doing facebook live and talking to people i think might be important," she said.