Car crash causes westbound closure on Route 4 in New Jersey

ENGLEWOOD, N.J. – Police are investigating a car crash on Route 4 in Englewood, New Jersey Thursday morning.

The collision happened around 3:30 a.m. on the westbound lanes of Route 4.

Westbound traffic has been closed from Grand Avenue to Decatur Avenue due to the car blocking traffic.

Eastbound traffic is moving, with a minor slowdown - delays reaching about a mile away.

Getting off the George Washington Bridge, drivers will not be allowed onto the westbound side Route 4 and rerouted to Routes 80 and 95 instead.