Cops search for man who allegedly groped three girls in the Bronx

SOUNDVIEW, Bronx – Police are looking for the man who allegedly groped several girls while they were on the way to school in the Bronx.

The incidents occurred Wednesday morning between 7 a.m. and 8:15 a.m., police said.

The individual approached the victims, ages 11, 13, and 15, as they were walking alone within the vicinity of East 172 Street and Wheeler Avenue, and allegedly grabbed their buttocks, officials said. He allegedly asked one of the victims if she wanted to see his genitals before running away.

The individual is described as a male with a light complexion in his 20’s, about 6 feet tall with an average build and was last seen wearing a black jacket, black pants, a black hat, and black shoes.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).