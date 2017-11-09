Brutal cold snap heading to New York area

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TRENTON, N.J. — Get out your winter clothes — parts of New York City, New Jersey and Long Island will get an early taste of winter following an unseasonably warm fall.

An arctic cold snap is headed for the area, crossing the region overnight Thursday. From Thursday on, temperatures will continue to drop drastically making November feel more like January.

The National Weather Service issued a freeze watch from Friday evening through Saturday morning for Manhattan, the Bronx, Staten Island, Brooklyn and northern Queens. Parts of Suffolk and Nassau are also under the freeze watch.

The watch is also in effect for Salem, Gloucester, Camden, Cumberland, Atlantic, Cape May, Hudson, eastern Bergen, eastern Essex and eastern Union counties in New Jersey.

Wind advisories are in effect for the following counties: Fairfield, Conn., New Haven, Conn., Dutchess, N.Y., Orange, N.Y., Putnam, N.Y., Ulster, N.Y., Warren, N.Y.

For the latest warnings, visit pix11.com/weather/warnings

Forecasters say temperatures in the low to mid 20s will put an end to the growing season, killing crops and other sensitive vegetation.

The temperature change will be caused by an arctic cold front sweeping into the New York region.

The cold front will move off shore on Sunday bringing back a southerly flow. That will allow temperatures to moderate back to around 50 in the afternoon. Clouds will increase late as a storm system develops well off shore.