Crash leaves mangled cars, prompts closure of Saw Mill River Parkway

YONKERS, N.Y. — A bad crash has left mangled vehicles on the Saw Mill River Parkway during the Thursday morning rush-hour.

The roadway was closed in both directions in Yonkers, causing a traffic nightmare for many, AIR11 showed as of 6:30 a.m.

Two lanes on the southbound side were reopened by 7:05 a.m.

It was not immediately known if anyone was hurt in the crash, which appeared to involve two vehicles on the northbound side near exit 4.

Saw Mill River Pkwy also CLOSED in both directions in Yonkers due to accident investigation. Heavy Delays spreading over to Cross County WB. Deegan & Sprain Brook = best options pic.twitter.com/xONjk6yooz — MARISSA TORRES PIX11 (@MarissaTorresTV) November 9, 2017