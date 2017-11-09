Crash leaves mangled cars, prompts closure of Saw Mill River Parkway

Posted 6:46 AM, November 9, 2017, by , Updated at 07:07AM, November 9, 2017

YONKERS, N.Y. — A bad crash has left mangled vehicles on the Saw Mill River Parkway during the Thursday morning rush-hour.

The roadway was closed in both directions in Yonkers, causing a traffic nightmare for many, AIR11 showed as of 6:30 a.m.

Two lanes on the southbound side were reopened by 7:05 a.m.

It was not immediately known if anyone was hurt in the crash, which appeared to involve two vehicles on the northbound side near exit 4.

This is a developing story;  check back for updates