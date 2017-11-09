Apartments evacuated after crack found in load-bearing wall

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan — An apartment building on the Upper East Side was evacuated Thursday after a crack was discovered in a load-bearing wall, FDNY said.

An exterior crack was found on a load-bearing wall at 300 E. 96th St., fire officials said.

Crews with the NYC Department of Buildings are on scene conducting structural stability inspections, a spokesman for the agency told PIX11 News.

No injuries have been reported, FDNY said. It's not known when residents will be able to return.