6-year-old Long Island girl bites into Halloween candy, finds 2-inch sewing needle: police

NORTH LINDENHURST, N.Y. — A week after Halloween a Long Island father reported to police that his young daughter bit into her Halloween candy, and found a 2-inch sewing needle.

Suffolk County Police responded to their residence on North Hamilton Avenue in North Lindenhurst around 5:40 p.m. on Tuesday.

The 6-year-old girl, who received the candy while trick-or-treating on Oct. 31, unwrapped the TWIX Fun Size Caramel Cookie Bar and bit into it. She said something felt strange, pulled a chunk of the partially eaten candy bar out of her mouth and noticed the needle sticking out of it.

The girl was not injured.

Officers recovered six empty TWIX Fun Size and Minis wrappers and one unopened candy bar. All of the candy was sent to the Suffolk County Crime Lab to be examined.

The tainted candy is believed to have been obtained on Halloween along the following streets: North Hamilton Avenue, Spiegelhagen Street, North Greene Avenue, North Erie Avenue and North Delaware Avenue in North Lindenhurst.

The Suffolk County Police Department recommends that parents carefully inspect their children’s candy prior to consumption.

Snopes.com has compiled recent reports of Halloween candy tampering, most of which turned out to be hoaxes — but, police have determined some to be legitimate.