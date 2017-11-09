2 NJ teens charged with beating up fellow student; victim hospitalized with fractured skull

RIDGEWOOD, N.J. — Authorities say two New Jersey teenagers have been charged with assault after beating up a student while other classmates recorded the attack.

Ridgewood Police Chief Jaqueline Luthcke announced that a 14- and 16-year-old boy were charged with assault after the fight last week.

The victim was hospitalized with a fractured skull.

“His face is broken so severely he needs to have reconstruction surgery when the swelling goes down, and he is in jeopardy of losing the sight in one of his eyes,” according to posts from the victim’s uncle on a Ridgewood High School Facebook group.

Ridgewood Public Schools Superintendent Daniel Fishbein wrote to parents in an email that the incident involved the misuse of social media.

The victim had been standing up for a girl being bullied, according to the victim’s uncle. She was apparently “being harassed, and told to kill herself after photographs of her were passed around on social media.”

The fight happened after school hours.

