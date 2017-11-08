Woman found dead in Bronx apartment

CLAREMONT, Bronx – Officials are investigating the death of a woman in the Bronx.
Police responded to a call about an unconscious woman inside the Morris Houses on Washington Avenue in the Bronx Tuesday around 2:14 a.m.
When they arrived, officers found 29-year-old Carmela Wallace unconscious and unresponsive with trauma to the face, police said.
EMS responded and pronounced her dead at the scene.
Police said a friend discovered Wallace unconscious.
The cause of death is under investigation.
40.837191 -73.903168