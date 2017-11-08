Woman assaulted, robbed inside Brooklyn bank

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn – Police are asking for help in identifying the man who allegedly assaulted and robbed a woman in Brooklyn.

The incident occurred Tuesday around 8:25 a.m. when the individual allegedly approached a 47-year-old female while she was inside Dime Bank on Havemeyer Street in Williamsburg, police said.

Police said the individual began punching and pushing the victim, before removing $420 in cash from her.

The victim suffered injuries to the head, nose, and ear, and was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

The individual is described as a male in his late 30s, approximately 5 foot 8 inches, 170 pounds, and was last seen wearing a hat and black North Face outwear.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).