The first trace of snow at Newark was recorded Thursday evening.

The National Weather Service tweeted that the trace of snow in Newark started at 6:03 p.m. and ended around 6:19 p.m.

Officially recorded a trace of snow at Newark at 6:03 PM. Snow ended at 6:19 — NWS New York NY (@NWSNewYorkNY) November 8, 2017

Tuesday afternoon, snow was recorded in the Poconos.

Snow was also recorded in Hazle Township and Fleetville in Pennsylvania.

The possibility of snow will be more likely as lower temperatures come to our area. Forecasts predict the New York area could reach a low of 24 degrees on Saturday.