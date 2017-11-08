Toddler with dairy allergy dies after Harlem school allegedly gave him grilled cheese sandwich

HARLEM, Manhattan — The death of a 3-year-old boy is being investigated after family and friends say he was given a grilled cheese sandwich at his school despite knowing the child had a severe dairy allergy.

Elijah Silvera was at his pre-K at the Seventh Avenue Center for Family Services in Harlem on Nov. 3 when he went into anaphylactic shock after eating the sandwich. The child was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

A family friend wrote on a GoFundMe site, “…he was given a grilled cheese sandwich by an adult at the pre-K, despite them knowing and having documented that he has a severe allergy to dairy.”

The family states they want to know exactly what happened and if proper protocols were followed — “…at this moment, it is unclear where responsibility for Elijah’s death will fall between the pre-K and the hospital itself.”

“We want to find out exactly where, if any, breakdowns may have occurred at either the school or the hospital.”

The money raised on GoFundMe will help pay for an independent autopsy, the family says.

PIX11 News has reached out to New York Department of Health.