These nearly 70 stores will be closed on Thanksgiving Day 2017

As Thanksgiving approaches, more retailers are committing to closing their days on the holiday, according to the latest list released Wednesday by BestBlackFriday.com.

The website said it confirmed with each store their planned hours for the holiday weekend. Most of the stores will close so employees and customers can spend the holiday with their friends and family, the website reports.

The following stores, nearly 70, will close on Thanksgiving:

A.C. Moore

Abt Electronics

Academy Sports + Outdoors

Ace Hardware

At Home

Babies R Us

BJ’s Wholesale Club

Blain’s Farm and Fleet

Burlington

Cost Plus World Market

Costco

Craft Warehouse

Crate and Barrel

Dillard’s

dressbarn

DSW – Designer Shoe Warehouse

Ethan Allen

Gardner-White Furniture

Guitar Center

H&M

Half Price Books

Harbor Freight

Hobby Lobby

Home Depot

HomeGoods

Homesense

IKEA

JOANN Fabric and Craft Stores

Jos. A. Bank

La-Z-Boy (all corporately owned stores)

Lowe’s

Marshalls

Mattress Firm

Micro Center

Mills Fleet Farm

Music & Arts

Neiman Marcus

Nordstrom

Nordstrom Rack

Office Depot and OfficeMax

Outdoor Research (closed Black Friday too)

P.C. Richard & Son

Party City

Patagonia

Petco

PetSmart

Pier 1 Imports

Publix

Raymour & Flanigan Furniture

REI (closed Black Friday too)

Sam’s Club

Sears Hometown Stores

Shoe Carnival

Sierra Trading Post

Sportsman’s Warehouse

Sprint (Corporate & Dealer Owned Stores; Mall Kiosks May Open)

Staples

Stein Mart

Sur La Table

The Container Store

The Original Mattress Factory

TJ Maxx

Tractor Supply

Trollbeads

Von Maur

West Marine

Among the major retailers that will be open for business on Thanksgiving are Walmart, Sears and Target. For a list of stores that will be open on Thanksgiving and their hours, click here.