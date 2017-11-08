These nearly 70 stores will be closed on Thanksgiving Day 2017

As Thanksgiving approaches, more retailers are committing to closing their days on the holiday, according to the latest list released Wednesday by BestBlackFriday.com.
The website said it confirmed with each store their planned hours for the holiday weekend. Most of the stores will close so employees and customers can spend the holiday with their friends and family, the website reports.
The following stores, nearly 70, will close on Thanksgiving:
- A.C. Moore
- Abt Electronics
- Academy Sports + Outdoors
- Ace Hardware
- At Home
- Babies R Us
- BJ’s Wholesale Club
- Blain’s Farm and Fleet
- Burlington
- Cost Plus World Market
- Costco
- Craft Warehouse
- Crate and Barrel
- Dillard’s
- dressbarn
- DSW – Designer Shoe Warehouse
- Ethan Allen
- Gardner-White Furniture
- Guitar Center
- H&M
- Half Price Books
- Harbor Freight
- Hobby Lobby
- Home Depot
- HomeGoods
- Homesense
- IKEA
- JOANN Fabric and Craft Stores
- Jos. A. Bank
- La-Z-Boy (all corporately owned stores)
- Lowe’s
- Marshalls
- Mattress Firm
- Micro Center
- Mills Fleet Farm
- Music & Arts
- Neiman Marcus
- Nordstrom
- Nordstrom Rack
- Office Depot and OfficeMax
- Outdoor Research (closed Black Friday too)
- P.C. Richard & Son
- Party City
- Patagonia
- Petco
- PetSmart
- Pier 1 Imports
- Publix
- Raymour & Flanigan Furniture
- REI (closed Black Friday too)
- Sam’s Club
- Sears Hometown Stores
- Shoe Carnival
- Sierra Trading Post
- Sportsman’s Warehouse
- Sprint (Corporate & Dealer Owned Stores; Mall Kiosks May Open)
- Staples
- Stein Mart
- Sur La Table
- The Container Store
- The Original Mattress Factory
- TJ Maxx
- Tractor Supply
- Trollbeads
- Von Maur
- West Marine
Among the major retailers that will be open for business on Thanksgiving are Walmart, Sears and Target. For a list of stores that will be open on Thanksgiving and their hours, click here.