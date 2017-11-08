Staten Island woman indicted on murder charge in death of 7-month-old baby

BROOKLYN, N.Y. — A mother was indicted Wednesday in the death of her 7-month-old son, according to the State Island District Attorney’s Office.

Anwar Jawad, 25, of Staten Island, is charged with second degree murder, second degree manslaughter, criminally negligent homicide and endangering the welfare of a child.

Her baby died on Jan. 7. Shortly before 7 a.m. that day, a woman the same age as his mother brought the infant, unconscious and unresponsive, to an emergency room in Sunset Park.

Dameen Mohammed, who police said lived in Staten Island, was pronounced dead at the hospital.

According to an indictment, Jawad allegedly neglected to provide her infant son with the necessary food, nourishment and hydration, causing his death.

“The victim in this case, a 7-month-old infant, was left unattended without food or water for a long period of time and died as a result of his mother’s alleged neglect and depraved indifference,” said District Attorney Michael E. McMahon. “These acts should be unfathomable and yet this baby’s life was taken unnecessarily and far too soon, striking at the very chord of what it means to be an innocent victim. We will work tirelessly to hold this defendant accountable for the cruel actions she is alleged to have committed and to ensure that justice is served on behalf of this baby.”

The manner of the baby’s death was ruled a homicide in September.