Names of 26 victims of Texas church shooting released

Authorities have released an official list of those killed in the shooting rampage at a Texas church.

Eight male victims and 17 female victims ranging in age from 1 to 77 are on the Texas Department of Public Safety list released Wednesday. The list also includes the unborn baby of Crystal Holcombe, identified on the list as Carlin Brite “Billy Bob” Holcombe, age 0 and gender unknown.

Eight of the victims slain Sunday at First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs were children and teenagers ranging in age from 1 to 16 years old.

Authorities said one of the children died at a San Antonio-area hospital. The remaining victims all died at the scene.

They were identified as:

Robert Scott Marshall, 56

Karen Sue Marshall, 56

Keith Allen Braden, 62

Tara E. McNulty, 33

Annabelle Renae Pomeroy, 14

Peggy Lynn Warden, 56

Dennis Neil Johnson, Sr.; 77

Sara Johns Johnson, 68

Lula Woicinski White, 71

Joann Lookingbill Ward, 30

Brooke Bryanne Ward, 5

Robert Michael Corrigan, 51

Shani Louise Corrigan, 51

Therese Sagan Rodriguez, 66

Ricardo Cardona Rodriguez, 64

Haley Krueger, 16

Emily Garcia, 7

Emily Rose Hill, 11

Gregory Lynn Hill, 13

Megan Gail Hill, 9

Marc Daniel Holcombe, 36

Noah Holcombe, 1

Karla Plain Holcombe, 58

John Bryan Holcombe, 60

Crystal Marie Holcombe (pregnant*), 36 *Carlin Brite “Billy Bob” Holcombe (unborn)



***

A U.S. official says authorities have reviewed a Texas congregation’s video from inside the church showing a man shooting some victims — including children — in the head during morning worship.

The official’s account of the video Wednesday is consistent with what witnesses attending the service said about the shooter’s actions during the attack, which left at least two dozen people dead. The official wasn’t authorized to discuss the matter publicly and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.

The same official confirmed the cellphone that belonged to the attacker was an iPhone but that the FBI had not yet asked Apple for help obtaining data from the device.

On Tuesday, Christopher Combs, the special agent in charge of the FBI’s San Antonio division, said agents haven’t been able to access the data on Devin Patrick Kelley’s cellphone.

***

Police reports indicate the gunman who killed more than two dozen at a small-town Texas church briefly escaped from a mental health center in New Mexico in 2012.

The Air Force confirmed Tuesday that Kelley had been treated in a facility after he was placed under pretrial confinement stemming from a court-martial on charges that he assaulted his then-wife and hit her child. The service acknowledged Monday that it didn’t enter Kelley’s criminal history into the federal database as required by military rules.

Also, a police report from El Paso says Kelley was caught trying to bring guns onto Holloman Air Force Base in New Mexico when he was stationed there.

Authorities say the death toll of 26 from Sunday’s shooting includes the unborn baby of one of the women killed.