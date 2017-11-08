Manhattan DA to seek indictment against Weinstein

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Manhattan DA could seek an indictment against Harvey Weinstein as early as next week.

The NYPD is building a case against the infamous movie producer for allegedly raping actress Paz de la Huerta. Her case is under the statute of limitations.

Last week, the chief of detectives, Robert Boyce said the department is sharing new leads with Manhattan District Attorney, Cy Vance to obtain an arrest warrant to pick up Weinstein.

Los Angeles police are also investigating allegations about Weinstein that occurred in 2015, but spokesman Josh Rubenstein said he could not provide any additional details. The department is also investigating a report by an Italian actress and model who said she was raped by Weinstein in 2013.

More than 60 women have come forward, accusing the producer of sexual assault or harassment.

He was recently banned from the Emmy’s and Oscars.

Weinstein has denied the allegations in nonconsensual sex is currently in Arizona for sex rehab.

The accusations against Weinstein have prompted numerous allegations of sexual harassment and abuse against powerful men in Hollywood and other industries.

Associated Press contributed to this report.