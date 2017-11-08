Lin-Manuel Miranda returning to ‘Hamilton’ for run in Puerto Rico

PUERTO RICO — Lin-Manuel Miranda is returning to “Hamilton” for a three-week run of the Tony award-winning musical in Puerto Rico in 2019, its creator announced Wednesday.

“Hamilton: An American Musical” will run from Jan. 8 – 27th, 2019, at the University of Puerto Rico’s theater, Teatro UPR, in San Juan, according to multiple reports. Miranda will resume to his role as Alexander Hamilton.

Miranda, the actor, composer and lyricist who created play, announced the its return in a news conference.

En conferencia de prensa, @Lin_Manuel Miranda anunció hoy que su laureado musical “Hamilton” se presentará en el Teatro @uprrp en enero del 2019. pic.twitter.com/hitdFv8cVh — UPR (@UPR_Oficial) November 8, 2017

Miranda is in Puerto Rico seven weeks after Hurricane Maria devastated Puerto Rico. He has been seen making sandwiches, taking selfies and also announced a partnership with a nonprofit group for a $2.5 million hurricane recovery fund.

Miranda said seven local groups already have received grants from the New York-based Hispanic Federation, which helps Latino agencies. The organization said it will award at least 25 grants ranging from $50,000 to $100,000 for reconstruction projects. A portion of a grant can be used for emergency relief efforts including food, water or shelter, officials said.

Hurricane Maria hit Puerto Rico on Sept. 20 as a Category 4 storm, destroying homes and power lines and leaving tens of thousands of people without work. Nearly 40 of Puerto Rico’s 78 municipalities are still without power and nearly 20 percent of the island remains without water.

“The road to recovery in Puerto Rico is not a simple one nor is it one that relies solely on aid from the American government on the mainland,” Miranda said. “Together, we will cultivate, fund and execute practical and actionable solutions to kick-start and continue the island’s road to recovery for years to come.”

Miranda also is scheduled to meet with students on Wednesday at the University of Puerto Rico in Rio Piedras.