Jury deliberations begin in trial of 2015 NYC cop slaying

NEW YORK — Jury deliberations began Wednesday in the murder trial of a Queens man accused of gunning down a New York City police officer in 2015 with a prosecutor describing the defendant as “remorseless.”

Demetrius Blackwell, 37, has pleaded not guilty to aggravated murder and other charges in the death of Police Officer Brian Moore.

In closing arguments following a three-week trial, prosecutors said Blackwell was more concerned about who won the Floyd Mayweather-Manny Pacquiao bout as Moore lay dying at a hospital.

“He’s remorseless and just doesn’t give a damn,” Queens Assistant District Attorney Dan Saunders said.

The 25-year-old officer and his partner were in street clothes in an unmarked car when they attempted to stop Blackwell, who was suspected of carrying a handgun. Authorities say Blackwell opened fire, striking Moore in the head. He died two days later.

The defense argued that Blackwell has severe mental health issues and was not in control of his actions.

“Mr. Blackwell has seizures and psychosis mixtures that shows he was not responsible,” his attorney David Bart argued. “He acted badly, wrongly and stupidly, but it was not intent to kill,” he added.

Saunders countered, saying there was “no loss of self-control.”

“Officer Brian Moore was killed because he was a police officer,” Saunders said.

Blackwell faces life in prison if convicted of the top count of first-degree murder.

Jury deliberations are scheduled to resume on Thursday.