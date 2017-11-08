John Curtis wins Utah Third Congressional District, replaces Chaffetz

Republican candidate John Curtis won a special election to replace U.S. Rep. Jason Chaffetz, who resigned earlier this year.

In an expected victory in the heavily Republican congressional district, the Republican mayor of the Mormon stronghold of Provo, Utah, beat Democrat Kathryn Allen and third-party candidate Jim Bennett with about 57 percent of the votes.

On Twitter, Curtis thanked the voters, expressing his excitement over the win.

“We did it! Thank you Utah! I’m humbled by the opportunity to represent you in Congress.”

We did it! Thank you Utah! I'm humbled by the opportunity to represent you in Congress. pic.twitter.com/oX3dzLKlUP — John Curtis (@CurtisUT) November 8, 2017

Associated Press contributed to this report.