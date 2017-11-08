First arctic blast of the season to bear down on New York

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

After having a very mild autumn, Mother Nature is finally catching up, bringing the season’s first cold air mass across the Eastern Seaboard.

By Saturday morning, several record lows will be in jeopardy as temperatures drop into the upper 20s with wind chill values in the teens. This is the first time temperatures have gone this low since March.

A few clouds will remain across coastal sections as a weak disturbance passes well to the south. Overnight temperatures will be rather chilly once again with lows dropping to around 40. The suburbs will end up in the 30s and a few spots especially north could go down into the 20s.

Friday will feature more clouds as the system to the south continues to head further off shore. Temperatures will continue to be tolerable, but unseasonably chilly as highs reach the lower 50s.

Eventually the arctic cold front passes late Thursday night with perhaps a passing shower. A gusty northwesterly breeze develops bringing down temperatures toward the freezing mark. Winds gusts as high as 35 mph will make it feel more the teens by Friday morning.

Despite the sunshine on Friday, temperatures will continue to be very cold with highs only in the mid to upper 30s. The gusts will remain through the day keeping wind chills at around the upper teens and lower 20s.

The core of the cold comes in Friday night as temperatures drop into the mid 20s in the city. If the current forecast holds that way, many record lows, including Central Park's, will be broken. Some spots to the north and west could end up in the single digits as winds calm down.

Temperatures will begin to moderate during the day on Saturday with temperatures climbing back to around 40. We will continue that trend on Sunday as highs return to the lower 50s but the next system could bring showers late in the day and could continue heading Monday.